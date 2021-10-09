Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 19.0% in September

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 419,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABSI. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ABSI opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69. Absci has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Absci will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 over the last 90 days.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

