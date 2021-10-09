Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $325.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.84 and its 200 day moving average is $305.08. Accenture has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.