Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.46.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Accolade has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 124.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Accolade by 134.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after buying an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $21,358,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.