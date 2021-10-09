Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.21.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON opened at $217.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

