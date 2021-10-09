Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Earns “Hold” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

