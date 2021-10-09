Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $128,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30.

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $144,582.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 156,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.