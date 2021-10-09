Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $128,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $143,102.30.
- On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $144,582.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 156,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
