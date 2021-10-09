ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.42.

ADT stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ADT by 66.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ADT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,526 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ADT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ADT by 96.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,152 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

