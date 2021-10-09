Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.85 Million

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce $343.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.70 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $389.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 131,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $125.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.