Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

