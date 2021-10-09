AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.34

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 4404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.