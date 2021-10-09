Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,720 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $10.11 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. Equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

