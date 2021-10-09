Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter worth $178,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 327,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGY stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $188.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

