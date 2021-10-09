Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $60.76 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,368 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,059. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.