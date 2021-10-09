Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $59,000 in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin FTSE India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Shares of FLIN opened at $33.22 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.