Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOED opened at $3.22 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 14.57%.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Albert Fouerti acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

