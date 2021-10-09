Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 15,690 Shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,690 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Israel ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000.

NYSEARCA:ISRA opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. VanEck Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36.

