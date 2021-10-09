Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,178 Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.06 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

