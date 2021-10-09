Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 745 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 46.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 659,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,072,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Centene by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Centene by 12.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 249,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Centene by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.