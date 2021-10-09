Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 18,688 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 765.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

