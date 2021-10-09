Advisory Services Network LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

