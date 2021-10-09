Advisory Services Network LLC Has $590,000 Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Quidel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Quidel by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

