Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

CSWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

