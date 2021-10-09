Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 57.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,979,560. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $304.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.02 and a 200-day moving average of $268.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

