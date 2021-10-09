Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

UHT opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $776.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.