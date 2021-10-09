Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.22

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 7008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aegon by 12,828.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aegon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aegon by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 490,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

