Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after buying an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $53.98 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.