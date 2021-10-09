Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.55.

AEM stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 146,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

