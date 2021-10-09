Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Trading 1% Higher

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67. 4,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 24,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.