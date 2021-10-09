Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.56. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

