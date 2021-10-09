Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Airbus has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

