Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

ALRM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 7.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Alarm.com by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

