Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) shares fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96.

About Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone Co engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities.

