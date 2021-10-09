Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.10.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB traded down $7.24 on Friday, reaching $215.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,895. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.