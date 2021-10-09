Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 361,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,905. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $488.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 273,024 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

