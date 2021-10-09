Aldeyra Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,925 call options on the company. This is an increase of 821% compared to the average volume of 752 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 273,024 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $488.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

