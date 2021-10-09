Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $82.65 million and $2.75 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00232707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00102297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011954 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,823,724 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

