Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

NYSE ALLE opened at $131.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91. Allegion has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.13.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

