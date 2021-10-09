Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,056,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14,548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

