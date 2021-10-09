AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,182 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 14.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

Shares of DJP remained flat at $$29.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,632. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77.

