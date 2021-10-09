AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUNS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 32,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $251.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUNS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

