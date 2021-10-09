AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

BABA traded up $5.52 on Friday, reaching $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,423,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,048,348. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.12. The company has a market cap of $439.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

