AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $53.00. 1,804,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

