AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

