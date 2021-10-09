Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Short Interest Update

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,136,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,950,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,139,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,855,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

