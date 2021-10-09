Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $24.50

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $22.91. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.98.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,694,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,552,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

