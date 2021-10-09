AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,256 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $130.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

