AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,324 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,688,000 after buying an additional 107,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,470,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,137,000 after purchasing an additional 373,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,747,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 136.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

