AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 294.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 350,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 32.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 122,724 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.72 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

