AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.54.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

