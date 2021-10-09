AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.04 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

